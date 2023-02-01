Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu gets ISO certificate

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Topslip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for safety and hygiene.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu congratulated the ATR team, led by Deputy Director K Bhargava Teja, through a tweet, for getting the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification. In the camp, 53 tribal people, engaged as Mahouts and Kavadis, are taking care of 26 elephants for generations.

Forest Range Officer of Ulanthy Range M Sundaravel said, “Kozhikamuthi elephant camp is one of the well-known tourist spots in the state and tourists can watch the feeding of the elephants. Display boards mentioning the details of the elephants, including the name, area and the year when they were captured have been placed on the campsite.”

“Besides, we have also placed a dos and don’ts board for the tourists, including the directions of emergency exits, near the campsite,” he further said, adding that a proposal for construction of additional toilet facilities for the tourists will be sent to the state government.

