Home States Tamil Nadu

Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu gets ISO certificate

The Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Topslip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for safety and hygiene.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Topslip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for safety and hygiene.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu congratulated the ATR team, led by Deputy Director K Bhargava Teja, through a tweet, for getting the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification. In the camp, 53 tribal people, engaged as Mahouts and Kavadis, are taking care of 26 elephants for generations.

Forest Range Officer of Ulanthy Range M Sundaravel said, “Kozhikamuthi elephant camp is one of the well-known tourist spots in the state and tourists can watch the feeding of the elephants. Display boards mentioning the details of the elephants, including the name, area and the year when they were captured have been placed on the campsite.”

“Besides, we have also placed a dos and don’ts board for the tourists, including the directions of emergency exits, near the campsite,” he further said, adding that a proposal for construction of additional toilet facilities for the tourists will be sent to the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikamuthi elephant camp ISO certificate Supriya Sahu
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp