Tamil Nadu: Traffic constable dies as van hits his two-wheeler

Published: 01st February 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 34-year-old police constable died after being hit by a mini-van in Palladam on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, A Radha (34) a native of Virudhunagar district, was deployed as a police constable under the Traffic wing in the Palladam zone for the past few years.

The incident happened near Palladam Four Road junction where a minivan knocked down his two-wheeler, He was taken to Palladam GJ for first aid and referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Palladam police arrested Sanjay (19), driver of the mini-van.

