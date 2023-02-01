Tamil Nadu: Traffic constable dies as van hits his two-wheeler

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 34-year-old police constable died after being hit by a mini-van in Palladam on Tuesday morning. According to the police, A Radha (34) a native of Virudhunagar district, was deployed as a police constable under the Traffic wing in the Palladam zone for the past few years. The incident happened near Palladam Four Road junction where a minivan knocked down his two-wheeler, He was taken to Palladam GJ for first aid and referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Palladam police arrested Sanjay (19), driver of the mini-van.