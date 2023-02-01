TN seeks support of Kerala, Karnataka for synchronized vulture survey

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu forest department requested the support of Kerala and Karnataka for the synchronized vulture survey scheduled for March in these three states. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy has written a letter to the Chief Warden of both states seeking the same.

Commenting on the matter, Reddy said, “The decision to conduct the survey was taken after some population of vulture is identified in the Moyar river in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris, which is a tri-junction of Kerala and Karnataka. As the vultures are capable of flying long distances, conducting a survey at the same time in three states with the same methodology will aid in identifying the exact number of raptors in the region.”

“Apart from the official conversation, I am in touch with the officials of both states to ensure the participation of vulture conservationists in the survey. The survey will include the identification of nesting sites and individuals. Once their population status is known, we will work out a strategy as part of conserving them,” he added.

“To conserve these birds, the department is coordinating with other stakeholders including the Animal husbandry department in Tamil Nadu. Also, we have asked the veterinarians in the region to control the usage of painkillers by cattle, which usually become food for vultures after their death. This has been done through Arulgam, an NGO which is conserving vultures, Wildlife Institute of India and Bombay Natural History Society,” he said.

Meanwhile, vulture conservationists of all three states conducted a meeting in Wayanad on Sunday and decided to concentrate more on hot spots apart from creating awareness among the veterinary pharmacies to avoid NSAID drugs.

S Bharathidasan said “We have decided to select 20 hot spot villages in each state to conduct sensitization programmes. We will also give training to the farmers in these states to value add their milk and cow dung by producing Panchagavya and create awareness to rear cattle without using drugs.” Foundation Segre has also agreed to support the three-year project, he added.

Wayanad-based CK Vishnudas, Director, Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology told TNIE that Kerala chief Wildlife Warden P. A. Abdul Azeez is also keen on conducting the survey. “We hope this survey will bring out the numbers of the raptor population,” he said.

