Home States Tamil Nadu

Viral video shows school students cleaning toilets, HM grilled in Tamil Nadu

"The inquiry revealed that there was an issue between HM and a few teachers in the school. It was the teachers who deliberately leaked the video.

Published: 01st February 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

THENI:  After a video went viral on social media that shows two students in uniform attached to the Government High School, Sakkampatti in Andipatti Taluk, pouring water in toilets on the school premises, District Collector KV Muralidharan ordered Chief Educational Officer Senthil Vel to conduct an inquiry on the issue. Following this, Senthil Vel interrogated headmaster Janagaraj, teachers, and students in the school.  

"The inquiry revealed that there was an issue between HM and a few teachers in the school. It was the teachers who deliberately leaked the video. For the past two years, the school hasn't had sanitation workers for cleaning the toilets though the work has to be carried out by the panchayat sanitation workers concerned. The HM insisted the students pour water in the washrooms after they use them, which they followed. However, someone unnecessarily took a video and circulated it. The HM received a handwritten inquiry statement and was warned not to exploit the students for such works," sources said.

The inquiry continued from morning till evening while no outsiders, including media persons, were allowed to enter the school campus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
viral video Government High School KV Muralidharan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp