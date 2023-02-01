Viral video shows school students cleaning toilets, HM grilled in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THENI: After a video went viral on social media that shows two students in uniform attached to the Government High School, Sakkampatti in Andipatti Taluk, pouring water in toilets on the school premises, District Collector KV Muralidharan ordered Chief Educational Officer Senthil Vel to conduct an inquiry on the issue. Following this, Senthil Vel interrogated headmaster Janagaraj, teachers, and students in the school.



"The inquiry revealed that there was an issue between HM and a few teachers in the school. It was the teachers who deliberately leaked the video. For the past two years, the school hasn't had sanitation workers for cleaning the toilets though the work has to be carried out by the panchayat sanitation workers concerned. The HM insisted the students pour water in the washrooms after they use them, which they followed. However, someone unnecessarily took a video and circulated it. The HM received a handwritten inquiry statement and was warned not to exploit the students for such works," sources said.



The inquiry continued from morning till evening while no outsiders, including media persons, were allowed to enter the school campus.

THENI: After a video went viral on social media that shows two students in uniform attached to the Government High School, Sakkampatti in Andipatti Taluk, pouring water in toilets on the school premises, District Collector KV Muralidharan ordered Chief Educational Officer Senthil Vel to conduct an inquiry on the issue. Following this, Senthil Vel interrogated headmaster Janagaraj, teachers, and students in the school. "The inquiry revealed that there was an issue between HM and a few teachers in the school. It was the teachers who deliberately leaked the video. For the past two years, the school hasn't had sanitation workers for cleaning the toilets though the work has to be carried out by the panchayat sanitation workers concerned. The HM insisted the students pour water in the washrooms after they use them, which they followed. However, someone unnecessarily took a video and circulated it. The HM received a handwritten inquiry statement and was warned not to exploit the students for such works," sources said. The inquiry continued from morning till evening while no outsiders, including media persons, were allowed to enter the school campus.