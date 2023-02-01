Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman, 7-yr-old son drown in Valparai stream in Tamil Nadu

The deceased persons were identified as Muniya Selvi (30), the wife of Siva Kumar and their son S Sujithkumar from the Sedal dam area  

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 30-year-old woman and her seven-year-old child drowned in a stream near Valparai on Monday while they went to wash clothes. The deceased persons were identified as Muniya Selvi (30), the wife of Siva Kumar and their son S Sujithkumar from the Sedal dam area  

According to police, on Monday afternoon, Muniya Selvi went to a stream that passes on a private tea estate near Sedal Dam to wash clothes. She took her son along with her. While playing in the stream, Sujith accidentally fell into the rushing water and raised an alarm after he failed to manage it. Noticing him, Muniya Selvi attempted to save her son and she went to the middle of the stream, which then washed away the both.

In the evening, the locals found that the clothes were placed on the river bund and nobody was there. Suspecting their disappearance, they alerted Sheikkalmudi police, who then rushed to the spot. With the help of Fire and rescue services, police retrieved the bodies from the river in the night, said police

