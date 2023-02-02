Budget fails to address gender inequality, women development: Expert

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Speaking on the 2023 Union Budget, experts from different industries said it fell short of addressing gender inequality, especially for its silence on issues of transpersons.

"Initiatives for gender equality have been taken. However, the problem in India is that the allocation and economic decisions of the government do not meet the required level. India, being the leader of G-20 countries, has a duty to execute a plan for achieving the sustainable development goals," said M Muthuraja, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, American College.



Referring to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that India has achieved a record-breaking collection of GST, Muthuraja raised questions on how much money has been spent on welfare, gender equality and poverty alleviation among others.

"The role of transpersons is very important in society. The allocation must be given to them in terms of tax measures. Further, there should have been a big push in terms of girl child development, women's development and tribal women's development. There is a difference between the development of urban and rural women. Each sector needs to get equal priority," he added.



Filmmaker and activist Priya Babu said, "Transpersons are still fighting for social acceptance and recognition in the family. In such a situation, the government neglecting them in the budget is regretful. As per the 2017 census, 5,000 transpersons are residing in the country. The actual amount must have tripled now. Their manpower and talents must be utilised and included in the policy," she said.



Kanmozhi, a feminist from Madurai, said India ranks 135 out of 146 total countries in the Global Gender Gap Index 2022. "The budget did not focus on improving the ranking. In addition to women's participation, government programmes must reach every nook and corner of the society to bring out social justice," she added.

