Govt to spend Rs 784 crore for 5,351 new classrooms in govt schools across TN

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for new classrooms at Katpadi government boys' higher secondary school, under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme, in Vellore on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “In the first phase, Rs 784 crore will be utilized to construct 5,351 new classrooms in 2,381 panchayat union primary and middle schools in 36 districts. It includes building 114 new classrooms at a cost of Rs 15.96 crore in 55 schools in seven panchayat unions (Vellore, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Anaicut, Kaniyambadi, Pernambut and KV Kuppam) in Vellore district.”

“Education and health are the two eyes of our government. We have seen schoolchildren studying under trees and in classrooms that are in old, dilapidated, and unsafe conditions. So we put careful thought into formulating the scheme with an objective of providing a proper learning environment for school kids, especially basic infrastructure,” Stalin said, adding that the state government has allocated Rs 2,400 crore under the scheme.

“During inspections at various schools, I heard from children that they attended classes without having breakfast. Like the noon meal scheme, our government introduced the breakfast scheme on September 15, 2022, so that children do not go hungry. The scheme has been implemented in some districts and it will be taken to the entire state soon,” he said.

Ministers Durai Murugan, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and R Gandhi, Arakkonam MP S Jagathrakshakan, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, Vellore corporation mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, collector P Kumaravel Pandian, MLAs and other officials were present. Stalin is on a two-day visit to fort city which will conclude on Thursday.

Stalin inaugurates a new research park at VIT

Vellore: CM MK Stalin inaugurated two new blocks - Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi hostel block and Pearl Research Park - on the VIT Vellore campus. “Chennai is referred to as the medical capital. I hope that Vellore will become the capital of research studies with the efforts of VIT,” the CM said.

The hostel block, which is named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi, was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, has ground plus 18 floors and can accommodate 1,371 students. Pearl Research Park was built at a cost of Rs 157 crore and houses 60 labs, 50 classrooms and other student-centric facilities.

