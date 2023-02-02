HM pulled up for allowing politicos gift students on Republic Day

Home States Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The District Education Officer (Primary) has issued a show cause notice to the headmistress of the Akkaraisengapalli Panchayat Union Middle school after BJP functionaries donated prizes to students on Republic Day.  

Block Educational Officers (BEOs) in Annur block conducted an inquiry with headmistress S Karpagam and teachers recently about this incident and submitted a report to the District Educational Officer (DEO).
DEO Punitha Annammal told TNIE, "We have asked for an explanation on this incident through BEO. Based on her reply, action will be taken."

According to the sources, the headmistress had given permission to distribute prizes through a trust to the students who got the first three places and who came to school without taking leave on Republic day. "But the trust authorities, who are also BJP functionaries, tried to conduct this ceremony under the banner of BJP."

Some teachers opposed this and stopped the event. As per the norm, political functions or meetings should not be conducted on school campuses.

