Madurai police nab five members of family for chain snatching incidents

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five members of a family were arrested on Tuesday for involving a sequence of chain-snatching incidents in the city. The arrested were identified as S Bharvathi (67), her sons Diwakar (26) and Kannaiyah (30) and Diwakar's wives Muththamma (23) and Geetha (24). All belong to Madurai district.

G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore North), said, "They were involved in 13 chain-snatching incidents across the city for the past few months. They went in a family and used to snatch chains from crowded places especially, they chose town buses. Diwakar's wives, Muththamma and Geetha, used to snatch chains from women travelling in buses. After snatching chains, they would hand them over to the companions who used to travel in the same bus."

"A special team was formed under the Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravikumar. The team investigated and found the accused on Tuesday. A total of 40 sovereign jewels were recovered from them," he said. He appreciated the team for arresting the accused. He further said that steps are being taken to detain the accused under the Goondas Act.

