Mom gets interim custody of twins as judge contradicts division bench order in TN

CHENNAI: Expressing contradictory views in the matter of deciding custody of minor twins who are currently with the mother in India while the father stays in the US, a single judge of Madras High Court has ordered interim custody of the children, who are US citizens, with the mother until the matrimonial and domestic violence cases are disposed of by the concerned lower court.

The custody order goes against an earlier one passed by a division bench on a habeas corpus petition filed by the twin’s father who is currently employed in the US. “However, with the order of the division bench having finality, it will prevail over the single judge’s order,” said advocate Sunita Kumari, the counsel on record for Kiran Chava.

While dismissing the revision petitions filed by Kiran Chava, the father of the children, Justice SM Subramaniam on Monday said, “... this court is inclined to grant interim custody of them in favour of the respondent herein, until the matrimonial disputes and the domestic violence proceedings are disposed of.” The judge said the contentions of Kiran Chava are devoid of merits and untenable.

The revision petitions sought the court to strike off the matrimonial petition seeking restitution of conjugal rights, and the domestic violence complaint (DVC) filed by Usha Kiran Anne, the mother, pending before two subordinate courts in Chennai, as they amounted to an abuse of process of law since the matter was settled by a local court in the US already.

They were married in 1999 in Chennai and moved to the US and had twin children. Usha brought her children back to India in 2020 and she did not return despite repeated requests and legal notice from her husband. A local court in the US had passed an ex-parte order and decree of divorce and custody of the children to Kiran Chava.

In the meantime, he filed the HCP before the Madras High Court. A division bench of justices PN Prakash (since retired) and N Anand Venkatesh passed orders handing over the children to the father in the US in the interest of the future of the twins.

However, Justice Subramaniam negated the contention of Kiran Chava that the alleged incidents of abuse occurred in the US and the DVC cannot be filed in India. Referring to the order of the division bench to hand over the twins to the father, he said, “forcible handing over of them, no doubt, would result in psychological disadvantages and the minor boys may not be in a position to have a peaceful life in the absence of their mother.”

Referring to the force and validity of foreign court judgments, the judge said that it is not the conclusive one but a factor to be considered while considering the best interest of the child along with the wishes.

Make a few public toilets gender-neutral: HC to TN

Chennai: The Madras High Court has suggested converting some of the existing public toilets into gender-neutral while hearing a plea seeking orders to the government to provide gender-neutral public toilets across the state. The matter was taken up by the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday.

As state government pleader P Muthukumar told the court that the government was not opposed to the idea, but constructing gender-neutral toilets across public spots will take time, the bench suggested conversion of some of the existing toilets into gender-neutral in the meantime.

“We do not have a gender-neutral toilet even in our high court premises. There are several public toilets for the physically disabled lying unused or locked. Why don’t you reserve some of them for transpersons, and convert them into gender-neutral ones?” the bench said. The petition was filed by Fred Rogers, a transperson, belonging to Chennai.



