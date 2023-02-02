Home States Tamil Nadu

Sub-committee inspects Mullaperiyar dam in Tamil Nadu

Mullaiperiyar’s sub committee conducted inspections at the Mullai Periyar dam, baby dam, shutter and other places on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: Mullaiperiyar’s sub-committee conducted inspections at the Mulla Periyar dam, baby dam, shutter and other places on Wednesday. Water level and storage capacity were evaluated before water samples were collected.

The committee was led by the Centre Water Commission Executive Engineer and Chairman of Subcommittee Saravanakumar, Mullaiperiyar Executive Engineer J Sam Irvin and Assistant Engineer T Kumar.  An official said it was a routine inspection held once every two months. Discussions related to maintenance and a visit to mullai kodi were held. 
 

