Sub-committee inspects Mullaperiyar dam in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THENI: Mullaiperiyar’s sub-committee conducted inspections at the Mulla Periyar dam, baby dam, shutter and other places on Wednesday. Water level and storage capacity were evaluated before water samples were collected.

The committee was led by the Centre Water Commission Executive Engineer and Chairman of Subcommittee Saravanakumar, Mullaiperiyar Executive Engineer J Sam Irvin and Assistant Engineer T Kumar. An official said it was a routine inspection held once every two months. Discussions related to maintenance and a visit to mullai kodi were held.



