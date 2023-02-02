Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi abduction case: Gujarati woman says she ‘moved out’ on her own will             

An affidavit she submitted with the district police reads that she got married to Maitrik Patel, a person hailing from her own community, on January 31.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Days after Kruthika, a woman hailing from the Patel community, was dragged away through the ground in Tenkasi by her parents, she clarified in a video that the incident happened as per her wish. However, Mariappan Vineet, to whom Kruthika tied the knot in Tenkasi on December 27, claimed that CCTV footage captured from the incident spot revealed abduction. 

Kruthika tied the knot to Mariappan Vineet in Nagercoil on December 27. Subsequently, Vineet was beaten up and Kruthika was abducted despite the couple repeatedly complaining to the Courtallam police. An affidavit she submitted to the district police reads that she got married to Maitrik Patel, a person hailing from her own community, on January 31.

Earlier, CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media. The Courtallam police had recorded the arrest of three persons involved in the incident, seizing two cars. In a strongly worded memorandum, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said inaction from the side of the Tenkasi Superintendent of Police over such a sensitive issue brought serious embarrassment to the police department, highlighting that it is not necessary to get permission from District SPs to register an FIR in cases related to the abduction. 

Kruthika, however, said her parents took her as per her wish. She also demanded that no action should be taken against any person. Vineet, however, alleged that the police were biased towards the parents. Her parents forced her into recording a video statement and tying the knot to someone of her own community, Vineet added.

 Meanwhile, three police personnel who allegedly extended support to Kruthika’s parents have been transferred to the Armed Reserve.

