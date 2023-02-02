Tiny tots get first-hand experience of life during one-day tour in Tamil Nadu

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Teachers of Panchayat Union Middle school at Bommanampalayam in Thondamuthur block organised a one-day local tour for students on Tuesday to make them understand the meaning of education.

Two teachers, J Yuvarani and S Sreedevi, organised the tour based on the lesson, ‘Place Around’, in the third term books from classes 1 to 3. They took around 60 students to various places such as a park, library, farmland, ration shop and bus routes, which are in a 500-metre radius.

Yuvarani told TNIE, “When we were teaching ‘Place Around’ , we realised the students were not able to understand descriptions of the concepts. Following this, we planned to take them to outside places in the locality. After informing them, they became happy and enthusiastic.”

“We took them to a library and we explained its usage, the importance of reading, etc. When we took them to the farmland, the labourers explained about farming. They saw the cultivation of the tomato directly. Later, they played for more than one hour at the park with much happiness as some students visited the park for the first time. Then we took them into a ration shop and a grocery shop, and we explained the differences between both.” she said.

Headmistress P Parvathi told TNIE that some students, who got inspired after seeing the library activities, went to the library with their parents to become a member. “Many kids were happy for visiting places safely under the two teachers’ supervision. Kids desire to go on a local tour by bus. Their dreams will be fulfilled soon,” she said happily.

Educationist K Leninbarathi welcomed this move and told TNIE, “Apart from the classroom education, when we give education practically, kids will be interested and education will not be difficult for them. Teachers should handle classes in different methods knowing students’ mindset.”

