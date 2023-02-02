Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiny tots get first-hand experience of life during one-day tour in Tamil Nadu

Two teachers, J Yuvarani and S Sreedevi, organised the tour based on the lesson, ‘Place Around’,  in the third term books from classes 1 to 3.

Published: 02nd February 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

tiny tots, kids, tour

One-day local tour for tiny tots of Panchayat Union Middle school at Bommanampalayam

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Teachers of Panchayat Union Middle school at Bommanampalayam in Thondamuthur block organised a one-day local tour for students on Tuesday to make them understand the meaning of education.

Two teachers, J Yuvarani and S Sreedevi, organised the tour based on the lesson, ‘Place Around’,  in the third term books from classes 1 to 3. They took around 60 students to various places such as a park, library, farmland, ration shop and bus routes, which are in a 500-metre radius.

Yuvarani told TNIE, “When we were teaching ‘Place Around’ ,  we realised the students were not able to understand descriptions of the concepts. Following this, we planned to take them to outside places in the locality. After informing them, they became happy and enthusiastic.”

“We took them to a library and we explained its usage, the importance of reading, etc. When we took them to the farmland, the labourers explained about farming. They saw the cultivation of the tomato directly. Later, they played for more than one hour at the park with much happiness as some students visited the park for the first time. Then we took them into a ration shop and a grocery shop, and we explained the differences between both.” she said.

Headmistress P Parvathi told TNIE that some students, who got inspired after seeing the library activities, went to the library with their parents to become a member. “Many kids were happy for visiting places safely under the two teachers’ supervision. Kids desire to go on a local tour by bus. Their dreams will be fulfilled soon,” she said happily.

Educationist K Leninbarathi welcomed this move and told TNIE, “Apart from the classroom education, when we give education practically, kids will be interested and education will not be difficult for them. Teachers should handle classes in different methods knowing students’ mindset.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat Union Middle school one-day local tour
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp