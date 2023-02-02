Tiruchy residents question councillors' call for relaxing action against stray cattle menace

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The demand by a few councillors during the corporation council meeting on Tuesday to relax the fine amount imposed on owners of cattle found roaming in city streets has drawn flak from the public.

While the councillors said the fine amount could be increased in the event of such owners repeating the offence, residents wondered whether the elected representatives are working for hand in glove with the violators.

The corporation is currently collecting a fine of Rs 2,500 per calf and Rs 5000 per cow or bull found straying. If the cattle head is caught for a second time, the civic body would auction off the animals. Against this backdrop, the councillors placed the demand for relaxing the fine imposed for letting cattle astray. While Mayor Mu Anbalagan turned down the request, city residents question the intention of seeking relaxation in a penalty in the first place.

"Auctioning off animals by the corporation has sent a stern message to stray cattle owners. It is hence unclear why the councillors even raised such a request in the first place. It seems that they are not bothered about motorists’ safety and have vested interests," said Amrutha S of Woraiyur.

It may be noted that only in December last year did a motorist die in Edamalaipatti Pudur in an accident caused by stray cattle. Following the incident, the corporation improved its cattle seizure drive in several areas. M Manickavel, a senior citizen resident of Puthur, said,

“The authorities should have the guts to ask the councillors why stray cattle owners should be given a second chance. When the corporation had a lukewarm approach, officials were unable to control the menace. The current system of imposing a fine and auctioning off animals is better."

