Upset over lack of new projects for TN: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the union budget, stating the people of TN were pained no new projects were announced for the state.

“The budget has been a huge disappointment to TN and the people of TN as usual,” he said in a statement. “It is painful no funds have been allocated even for AIIMS at Madurai,” he said.

However, he welcomed the changes to the income tax regime, the proposal to establish 157 nursing colleges, the announcement of interest-free loans for states towards capital investment, and the priority on infrastructure development.

He said the new tax regime would only benefit one section and said the changes should be applicable to the old regime. Noting the union government had not accepted the demand of states, including TN, to extend GST compensation for two more years, he charged that by announcing projects and aid only for states heading to polls, the budget failed to address the needs of all states.

Centre seems anxious to provide as much relief as possible to all: OPS

Viewing the new “result-based financing” scheme as posing dangers, he said it would be used to deny financial resources rightfully due to the states. He said the scheme should be modified after consultation with the states.

The CM said it was regrettable that the budget has given the appearance of announcing new schemes without making separate allocations to implement them. He added that by ignoring unemployment and inflation and without any efforts towards the financial independence of the states, the budget gave no hope to the poor, middle class and marginalised people in the society.

On the other hand, embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and BJP state chief K Annamalai welcomed the budget. In a press statement, Panneerselvam welcomed the allocations for housing and infrastructure, stating that the provision of a higher outlay for PM Awas Yojana would help poor people access housing in urban areas.

OPS also welcomed the reduction of customs duty on certain goods to promote exports, boost domestic manufacturing and encourage green energy. “On the whole, the Centre seems anxious to provide as much relief as possible to all the sections of society,” he said.

Annamalai, on Twitter, hailed the “big capital push, increase in agriculture credit, tax rebate for the middle class”. Meanwhile, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, in a press statement, welcomed the new savings scheme for women and the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore credit to farmers and others.

