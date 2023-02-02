Home States Tamil Nadu

Use of desludgers has not stopped men from entering TN manholes

Workers say sewage system is designed for men to clear them & not machine, holistic solutions needed

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board , sewage, worker

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board workers clearing sewage from a street at Virugambakkam (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While Tamil Nadu has been using machinery to clean sewer lines for nearly a decade now, it has not stopped men from getting down into manholes. Workers said there are several challenges in using the machines that still require them to clean parts of sewers. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said the Centre would enable cities and towns to undertake 100% mechanical desludging of septic tanks and sewers.

According to The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) data, Tamil Nadu recorded 218 deaths from cleaning septic tanks and sewer lines from 1993-2022, among the highest reported in the country. 

Arul (name changed) who has worked with Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for the last 20 years as a contract staff said it was still not uncommon for men to get into sewer lines. “There are several limitations to the machinery. For the jet rodder to be inserted between manholes, we have to get down and clear obstructions like rocks. Otherwise, we cannot use the jet rodder effectively,” he said. 

Workers said the reason why these practices were not actively discouraged by the contractors was that machines take longer when compared to men for some of the work. “It might seem they are sending us with these machines but getting down into the manholes is still very much a part of our job. One of the main reasons for this is that the underground sewage system is designed for men to clear them and not machines,” said Vasan (name changed), another worker. 

As a first step to 100% mechanised desludging, the government must first recognise and acknowledge the workers who are now clearing sewers, say activists. “Every year people die, but for the government, they do not exist. It is only when you acknowledge them that there will be a solution that can put an end to the practice,” said D Samuel Velanganni of Safai Karmachari Andolan.

