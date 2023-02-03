Home States Tamil Nadu

10 more candidates file papers in Erode by-election

Officials reviewed arrangements at the counting centre at IRTT College in Chithode on Thursday.

Published: 03rd February 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Image ised for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Ten candidates, including from Naam Tamilar Katchi, filed nomination papers to contest in the Erode East by-election on Thursday. Fourteen candidates have filed papers so far. Candidates from Congress, AIADMK and AMMK will file nominations on Friday.

Officials reviewed arrangements at the counting centre at IRTT College in Chithode on Thursday. Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate K S Thennarasu resigned from the post of president of Tamil Nadu textile processing mill. 

On behalf of the DMK-led alliance, ministers KN Nehru, S Muthusamy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and S Ramachandran were involved in a door-to-door election campaign for EVKS Elangovan. In the opposite camp, RV Udayakumar campaigned for KS Thennarasu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode East by-election IRTT College
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp