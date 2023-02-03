10 more candidates file papers in Erode by-election

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Ten candidates, including from Naam Tamilar Katchi, filed nomination papers to contest in the Erode East by-election on Thursday. Fourteen candidates have filed papers so far. Candidates from Congress, AIADMK and AMMK will file nominations on Friday.

Officials reviewed arrangements at the counting centre at IRTT College in Chithode on Thursday. Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate K S Thennarasu resigned from the post of president of Tamil Nadu textile processing mill.

On behalf of the DMK-led alliance, ministers KN Nehru, S Muthusamy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and S Ramachandran were involved in a door-to-door election campaign for EVKS Elangovan. In the opposite camp, RV Udayakumar campaigned for KS Thennarasu.

COIMBATORE: Ten candidates, including from Naam Tamilar Katchi, filed nomination papers to contest in the Erode East by-election on Thursday. Fourteen candidates have filed papers so far. Candidates from Congress, AIADMK and AMMK will file nominations on Friday. Officials reviewed arrangements at the counting centre at IRTT College in Chithode on Thursday. Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate K S Thennarasu resigned from the post of president of Tamil Nadu textile processing mill. On behalf of the DMK-led alliance, ministers KN Nehru, S Muthusamy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and S Ramachandran were involved in a door-to-door election campaign for EVKS Elangovan. In the opposite camp, RV Udayakumar campaigned for KS Thennarasu.