CM MK Stalin conducts review meeting in Vellore under field visit scheme

Published: 03rd February 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with students at the government Adi Dravidar welfare primary school at Sathuvachari in Vellore on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday chaired the first review meeting under the ‘CM on Field Visit’ programme with district collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur and Tiruvannamalai.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Vellore, Stalin visited the government Adi Dravidar welfare primary school at Sathuvachari, where he served breakfast to kids and inquired about the quality of breakfast, school strength and staff availability. He then went on to inspect a community kitchen. Collector P Kumaravel Pandian and corporation commissioner P Ashok Kumar accompanied the CM during the inspection.

“Drinking water, sanitary, urban development, road management, livelihood development, youth skill development, education, health, child nutrition and public infrastructural facilities were taken up for discussion and scrutinized whether the public received full benefits from welfare schemes concerning these departments,” Stalin said in a press note.

Stalin told officials to take steps to resolve issues of fund shortage or labour shortage if any. “Change of patta, issuance of certificates and welfare schemes should be simplified. In some places, people were made to run to get their job done. District collectors should monitor this,” the release added.

Cop hit by vehicle while on CM bandobast duty

VELLORE: Special Sub Inspector Venkataraman from Tiruvannamalai who was on bandobast duty during the chief minister’s visit was injured after being hit by a two-wheeler. Sources said he was near Alamelumangapuram when CM Stalin’s convoy crossed the area. A two-wheeler which came that way hit the police officer and he suffered head injuries.

He was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital and later shifted to CMC Hospital. Meanwhile, two ambulances were briefly caught in a traffic snarl that piled up behind the CM’s convoy on the service lane connecting the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, which lasted for about 10 minutes. 

