‘Collaboration with global universities major outcome’: Sanjay Murthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The collaboration with universities across the globe would be the major outcome of the deliberations at the G-20 education working group meeting held in Chennai, said Sanjay Murthy, the higher education secretary of the ministry of education.

They also discussed the amount of funding they had for the collaborative research, he said. The two-day working group meeting came to an end in Chennai on Thursday. Stating that best practices in tech-related education in member countries were discussed in the meeting, Murthy said members expressed their willingness in working towards the goals and discussed the priorities including capacity-building measures for promoting the life-long learning process in the context of the future of working atmospheres.

They also discussed finding long-term sustainable solutions to the similar educational challenges being faced by member countries placed in different geographies. There would be three supplementary meetings of the educational group and wide consensus will be arrived in the last meeting scheduled to be held in June this year, he said.

Sanjay Kumar, school education secretary at the ministry of education, said two issues including ways to strengthen literacy at the school level and the use of digital technology in furthering education was deliberated intensely.

“School education being followed in South Korea and European countries were discussed in a comprehensive way,” he said. “Under the National Education Policy, half of the school-going children will be skilled in the near future.

A framework is being developed to capture the assessment of skills developed. Diksha platform and other education-related projects implemented were appreciated by the member countries who participated in the deliberations,” Murthy said. Over 80 delegates from 30 countries and international organisations from member nations and special invitees participated in the meet.

