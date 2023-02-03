Kayathar farmers urge to return farmlands taken by private trust in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers hailing from Kayathar staged a protest at the collectorate on Thursday demanding to take steps to return a land parcel of 300 acres, which were illegally documented at the Kazhugumalai sub-registrar office on behalf of a private trust in 2010.



Headed by CPI district secretary P Karumban, the farmers submitted a petition to District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, stating that the PSN engineering college trust had illegally documented over 300 acres of agricultural fields of 10 villages including Kazhugasalapuram, Vallinayagapuram, Subramaniapuram in Kayathar taluk. They have used bogus documents, with the collusion of government authorities in the revenue and registration department at the Kazhugumalai sub-registrar office.



Karumban said the farmers themselves did not know that their land titles were transferred to the trust. They have been complaining for many years, but no action has been taken, he said. As the farmers are impoverished after losing their farmlands, the district administration and the state government must take necessary steps to return the lands, and all the officials responsible should be punished, he said.



Kovilpatti taluk secretary Babu, district committee member Sethuramalingam, and the farmers were present.

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers hailing from Kayathar staged a protest at the collectorate on Thursday demanding to take steps to return a land parcel of 300 acres, which were illegally documented at the Kazhugumalai sub-registrar office on behalf of a private trust in 2010. Headed by CPI district secretary P Karumban, the farmers submitted a petition to District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, stating that the PSN engineering college trust had illegally documented over 300 acres of agricultural fields of 10 villages including Kazhugasalapuram, Vallinayagapuram, Subramaniapuram in Kayathar taluk. They have used bogus documents, with the collusion of government authorities in the revenue and registration department at the Kazhugumalai sub-registrar office. Karumban said the farmers themselves did not know that their land titles were transferred to the trust. They have been complaining for many years, but no action has been taken, he said. As the farmers are impoverished after losing their farmlands, the district administration and the state government must take necessary steps to return the lands, and all the officials responsible should be punished, he said. Kovilpatti taluk secretary Babu, district committee member Sethuramalingam, and the farmers were present.