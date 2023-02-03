Madras High Court upheld detention orders under Goondas Act

Home States Tamil Nadu

Kala’s mother claimed that the detention documents were illegible copies and the translation of the remand order was not furnished to them.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld the detention orders passed, under the Goondas Act, last year against a government school teacher and her paramour for allegedly forcing three teenage boys into having group sex with her and circulating photos and video clippings of the act.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan gave the verdict while dismissing the habeas corpus petitions filed by the family of the two accused - Kala and Saravanan (names changed) of Madurai - challenging the detention orders on technical grounds.

Kala’s mother claimed that the detention documents were illegible copies and the translation of the remand order was not furnished to them. She also alleged that her representation was not considered on time. Meanwhile, Saravanan’s wife alleged that the documents were served to them belatedly but the signature was obtained ante-dated.

However, the judges called the allegations of the family baseless. Satisfied that the detaining authority had passed the detention orders after duly considering the petitioner’s representations, the judges upheld the orders.

According to the prosecution, on March 31, 2022, the DSP of Peraiyur sub-division received information that Saravanan was sharing obscene photographs of a woman and three boys. An investigation was conducted and it was revealed that Kala and had, along with Saravanan, forced the three boys to have group sex with her and also videographed the activities to threaten them.

