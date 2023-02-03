Social media cannot dictate elections: PTR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said that social media cannot dictate elections. Speaking at the Thalaiva workshop for aspiring politicians on Thursday, he said, “The belief that social media dictates elections is a myth. "It can be true in some macro-levels in South India, but if you want to be successful in micro-level, you have to campaign from door to door in every nook and corner.” He said that the primary difference between North India and South India is education level, economic progress and technology penetration. The program, which features senior members from politics and media, started from Thursday and will end on February 4.