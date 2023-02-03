Home States Tamil Nadu

Spectator gored to death in Pothamettupatti jallikkattu in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A 54-year-old spectator at the jallikattu at Pothamettupatti in the district was gored to death by a participating bull on Thursday. With this, the number of deaths from bull-taming events in the district has risen to two this year.

According to animal husbandry department officials, around 2,500 people thronged Pothamettupatti in Manapparai on Thursday to witness 679 bulls and 273 tamers in the jallikattu arena. One of the spectators, Murugan P, who was near the arena, was hit by a bull that was released from the vaadi vaasal. Sustaining injuries to the chin, tongue and head, he was admitted to a hospital in Tiruchy city. He, however, failed to respond to treatment and died in the hospital, the police said.

A total of 23 others sustained injuries in the event, of whom 12 were tamers, six were spectators and five were bull owners, the police added. One of the injured tamers was admitted to Manapparai GH while another spectator was also hospitalised. Further, a total of three bulls sustained minor injuries in the event. 

It may be recalled that a 25-year-old spectator, Aravind M (25) of Pudukkottai, was gored to death by a bull while waiting at the collection point at the jallikkattu in Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy district on January 16.  

Meanwhile, a total of 504 bulls and 149 tamers participated in the jallikattu at Keelathaniam in Pudukkottai on Thursday. The police said 18 persons sustained injuries in the event, of which six were tamers and 12 were spectators. One of the spectators was admitted to Pudukkottai GH. Five bulls also sustained injuries, sources said.

