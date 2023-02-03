Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Rain dashes hopes of normal harvest in delta

Farmers worry over unseasonal downpour taking toll on samba, thaladi cultivation spanning 3.5L acres in Thanjai

Published: 03rd February 2023 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crop

Paddy crop lodged in a field near Pattukkottai following rains

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The unseasonal widespread rain in the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Thursday has left farmers worried over a significant drop in yield as their ready-for-harvest samba and thalady paddy have been hit.

The rain comes when harvesting of the samba and thalady paddy cultivated over 3.5 lakh acres in Thanjavur district has been completed over only around one lakh acres so far. The rain gauge readings (in mm) in a few parts of the district over a 10-hour period ending at 4 pm on Thursday are Ayyampettai-43 mm, Adirampattinam-39, Thanjavur -25 and Kumbakonam-21.

K A Koothalingam, a farmer from Pallathur in Thanjavur district, said, “The crop in my field that would have been ready for harvest in four days has fallen. This would lead to yield loss as some grains in the stalk will fall down.” 

Further, as the time for harvesting would now be more, more money would have to be spent on renting harvesting machines, he said. S Sivakumar of Manathidal said the crop in several villages in Tiruvaiyaru are either in the flowering or milk (when the grains are being filled) stages. 

Though water is needed for irrigation, it is better to have it flowing through canals rather than a downpour as it would lead to the shedding of pollen, he added. The farmers who have harvested their paddy and kept them near the direct purchase centres (DPCs) for selling are also worried as the moisture content would increase beyond 17%, which is the upper threshold for procurement.  

The situation in the Tiruvarur district is no different, with the rain gauges in parts like Needamangalam and Nannilam recording rainfall of 42.4 mm and 35.8 mm respectively over the 10-hour period ending 4 pm on Thursday. R Asokan, a farmer from Tiruthuraipoondi, which recorded 14 mm of rainfall in the same period, also expressed worry over yield loss.   

Farmers, however, said the downpour would be beneficial to crops like groundnut and maize cultivated in places like Orathanadu, Tiruvonam and Thanjavur blocks.

Rain holiday

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools in the Tiruvarur district on February 3 (Friday) in view of the rain forecast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rain samba farmers thalady paddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp