Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation to hold special grievance sessions in zonal offices

This comes when the civic body, as part of its crackdown on tax defaulters, till Thursday passed notices on 350 buildings and disconnected water supply to 70 houses for non-payment of property tax.

Published: 03rd February 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

With regard to India itself, Switzerland has shared detailed information in more than 500 cases over the past one year regarding individuals and enterprises suspected to have indulged in tax frauds.

For representational purpose.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCY:  Even as efforts are on to recover all revenue dues in the form of taxes and other charges from the public before March 31, the city corporation will soon hold special sessions in all zonal offices to address residents' complaints on the collection drive, senior officials said.

"We have decided to conduct special sessions in the second week of February and March in all zonal offices. If the residents have any complaints about the revenue collection drive or the notices served by our team they can bring them up in the sessions. We would announce the dates of the sessions in the coming days. They can also approach the respective zonal offices to convey their issues," a senior corporation official said.

This comes when the civic body, as part of its crackdown on tax defaulters, till Thursday passed notices on 350 buildings and disconnected water supply to 70 houses for non-payment of property tax and other bills. Meanwhile, reliable sources said that the corporation has considered holding the grievance session following requests from some councillors.

"We had actually given enough time for the residents and commercial establishments to pay the bills but many of them continued to ignore it. We are still giving a platform for them to raise their grievances. This would also ensure that we have not made any mistakes and give residents sufficient opportunities to raise their complaints," a tax collection official said.

Of the total revenue target of Rs 298.86 crore for the current financial year, about Rs 146 crore has been collected so far, corporation officials said. "We have to finish the collection before the next financial year. Otherwise, it would lead to a severe financial crunch and it would affect future projects," a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
revenue dues taxes tax defaulters
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp