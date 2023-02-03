Wife held for trying to kill husband in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 36-year-old woman from Kunnathur was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to murder her husband. She was arrested in Namakkal, where she had married another man.

According to police, Devi, a divorcee from Dindigul married Subramanian (52), of Thottatupalayam in Kunnathur two years ago. She started demanding Subramanian relocate to Dindigul after transferring the ownership of his several acres of land to her name.

As he refused, frequent verbal arguments started between them. On January 15, Subramanian fell ill and Devi gave him an injection stating it was medicine. But, he felt unconscious and was taken to hospital. Later, after the intervention of the relatives, he was taken to a hospital in Tiruppur city where he recovered. Doctors told him that they found chemical traces in his blood.

Meanwhile, Devi was found missing from the hospital. Later, relatives found that around six sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from the house. Finding the act of his wife suspicious, Subramanian lodged a police complaint on January 27.

With the help of mobile phone records, police traced Devi to a house in Namakkal, where she was found married to Ravi (40). In the primary inquiry, police found that Ravi was unaware of her previous marriages. She was brought back to Kunnathur Police Station and was remanded to Tiruppur district jail on Wednesday night.

TIRUPPUR: A 36-year-old woman from Kunnathur was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to murder her husband. She was arrested in Namakkal, where she had married another man. According to police, Devi, a divorcee from Dindigul married Subramanian (52), of Thottatupalayam in Kunnathur two years ago. She started demanding Subramanian relocate to Dindigul after transferring the ownership of his several acres of land to her name. As he refused, frequent verbal arguments started between them. On January 15, Subramanian fell ill and Devi gave him an injection stating it was medicine. But, he felt unconscious and was taken to hospital. Later, after the intervention of the relatives, he was taken to a hospital in Tiruppur city where he recovered. Doctors told him that they found chemical traces in his blood. Meanwhile, Devi was found missing from the hospital. Later, relatives found that around six sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from the house. Finding the act of his wife suspicious, Subramanian lodged a police complaint on January 27. With the help of mobile phone records, police traced Devi to a house in Namakkal, where she was found married to Ravi (40). In the primary inquiry, police found that Ravi was unaware of her previous marriages. She was brought back to Kunnathur Police Station and was remanded to Tiruppur district jail on Wednesday night.