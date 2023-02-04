58 advocates from Madurai write to SC collegium supporting Gowri's nomination as judge

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two days after 21 advocates from the Madras High Court wrote to the Supreme Court Collegium requesting it to withdraw its recommendation to elevate advocate L Victoria Gowri, 58 advocates from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sent a representation on Friday urging the collegium to reject the former's request. The 58 advocates, which includes four senior advocates--S Srinivasa Raghavan, K Baalasundharam, KPS Palanivel Rajan and V Kathirvelu-- said, "Many advocates who directly worked as members or office bearers of various political parties have been appointed as judges across India. Many judges of the Madras High Court have been appointed even though they have direct political backgrounds like district secretaries and other office bearers of leading political parties in Tamil Nadu. Now some of the lawyers having their own political agendas have been represented before the collegium as if Mrs L Victoria Gowri may not be suitable for the post, simply because she has a political affiliation. This sort of interference by a group of advocates, in the administration of justice and appointment of judges, is to be curtailed and should be nipped in the bud." They also pointed out that the past history of the Madras High Court has witnessed many advocates having political affiliations being appointed as judges of the High Court and they discharged their duty well without any bias. "It is equally inferred that she (Victoria Gowri) will also discharge her duty as a Judge," the advocates said and requested the collegium to reject the representation given by the 21 advocates against Gowri.