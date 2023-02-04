Chemo ports for cancer treatment introduced in GRH 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In view of World Cancer Day, a chemo port -- a novel cancer treatment facility -- was introduced at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai last week. So far, five Cancer patients have benefited from the facility following a workshop on chemo port insertion conducted by the department of surgical oncology last week.



A chemo port is a small device with a thin silicone tube that is implanted in a vein. "It can be used for treating cancer patients, who require long-term chemotherapy, including patients suffering from blood, bone, and breast cancer. We have five more chemo parts devices apart from the five that have already been implanted in patients," said the HOD of surgical oncology in GRH, Dr Ramesh. Each device costs between 20,000-Rs 25,000.



Administering chemotherapy through peripheral veins in the forearm or hand is usually painful. In such situations, identifying a peripheral vein eligible for cannulation is itself challenging and requires expert doctors or nurses to accomplish it. These issues can be overcome by this advanced drug administration chemo port.

