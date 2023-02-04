Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest department officials brought Kumki to Palacode to capture makhna

Over the past few months, a herd of three elephants has been causing disturbance in the Palacode forest range in parts of Marandahalli, Palacode, Papparapatti and parts of Pennagaram.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:33 AM

elephant

Kumki elephant

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Forest department officials have brought a kumki elephant from Anamalai to assist them in the capture and relocation of a 20-year-old makhna elephant. A veterinary team is also ready to tranquillize the elephant.

Over the past few months, a herd of three elephants has been causing a disturbance in the Palacode forest range in parts of Marandahalli, Palacode, Papparapatti and parts of Pennagaram. Last month farmers in Palacode filed a petition with the district collector K Santhi and District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu to tranquillize and relocate the elephants.

On Friday, a kumki was brought to subdue a makhna elephant. V Vishwanathan, a resident of Papparapatti said, “Initially three elephants arrived here from Bettamugilalam hills. They passed through Marandahalli, Palacode and finally reached Papparapatti. The elephants have been camping in the farms along the fringes of the forest area causing destruction to paddy, millet and sugarcane fields. Through the forest department's efforts, two of the elephants were chased away and only one remains.”

Speaking to TNIE, Palacode Ranger, Natraj said, “We have been monitoring the elephants and our teams have been working in shifts to ensure the safety of the people. So far our efforts have reduced the Human-Wildlife conflict. Despite our efforts to drive away the makhna, it has remained here and it is not responding to fireworks. It is also very temperamental.

Based on people’s requests, we sought permission from the chief wildlife warden to capture and relocate it. We received confirmation and a kumki elephant named Chinnathambi from Anamalai has been brought here. A veterinary team led by Dr Prakash is also on standby to tranquillize and offer medical aid.”

He added, “The relocation would take place on Saturday and currently they are mapping out the details of the spot. We need to ensure that no people involved with the relocation or the elephants sustain any injuries.”

