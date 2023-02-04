‘Frame SOPs for seizure of digital evidence’: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday stressed the need for framing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for seizure and safe maintenance of electronic evidence from crime scenes.

During arguments on the appeal petitions in connection with the murder of SC youth Gokulraj, a division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh said, “A standard operating procedure is required to be put in place for the seizure of digital evidence like CCTV footage.”

The bench questioned forensic experts as to what type of procedures are followed as of now for the collection and maintenance of such evidence.

It expressed dismay over the lightning speed, with which, CCTV footage, extracted from cameras set up in places, where any crime occurs, is being recorded on mobile phones and circulated. The bench instructed the director of the forensic science department to be present before the court to explain the matter and how an SOP can be framed on February 23, the next date of the hearing.

