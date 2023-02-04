Husband murders wife for refusing to live with him in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife over a family dispute at Sappani Kovil street on Friday. The deceased was identified as M Varsha (19).

According to sources, T. Palani @ Palanikumar (28) from Landanpillai cross street in the Keerathurai area married Varsha of Sappanipillai street in September 2018 after an affair.

After marriage, Varsha came to know that Palani was using drugs and liquor. He used to torture Varsha both physically and sexually. Eventually, she separated from her husband and was residing with her parents. However, Palani often came to her parent's house often in an inebriated state and attacked her verbally and physically, demanding her to come live with him.

But she refused to do so and lodged a complaint with the South Gate police many times. Besides warning Palani to not disturb Varsha anymore and obtaining a written letter from him in this regard, no strict action was taken against him. On Friday, when Varsha was standing in front of her parents' house, Palani approached her again and demanded to come to live with him.

After she refused again, Palani took out a knife that he had hidden and stabbed Varsha in the neck, breast, and other parts of her body. Upon hearing her screams, the neighbours shouted at him. However, he managed to flee the scene. Though Varsha was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital, the doctors declared she was brought dead. South gate police registered a case and are on the lookout for Palani.

