Kovai in Tamil Nadu still in clutches of manual scavenging 

On Friday, an elderly person who was forced to clean the toilet suffered injuries when a broken bottle piece cut his hand.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Though manual scavenging is banned in the country, an elderly man was forced by a contractor to clean the septic tank of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) public toilet at Thiruvalluvar Bus Stand in Gandhipuram bus without safety gear.

Sources said the contractor, who had taken a lease of the public toilet at the SETC bus stand in Gandhipuram has often forced individuals to clean the septic tank and remove human excreta with bare hands. On Friday, an elderly person who was forced to clean the toilet suffered injuries when a broken bottle piece cut his hand.

Sources added that the contractor has been charging exorbitant amounts from people to let them use the facility. An employee who did not want to be named told TNIE, “For men, we collect `5 and for women, we charge `10. That’s the amount our contractor has instructed us to collect. Also, many individuals consume alcohol inside the toilets and flush food packets and glass bottles into the toilet. As a result, the septic tank gets clogged and the contractor forces the workers to clean it with bare hands.”

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said action will be taken against manual scavenging. “We have already issued a notice, imposed fines and cancelled the contract of the Namma Toilet near the Gandhipuram Bus stand. A few contracts for the Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the public toilets across the city are set to expire soon. We’ve already prepared the tender document and are awaiting C-Sanction from the mayor. Once we receive the nod we shall float the tender,” she added.

According to Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR), the practice of removing human excreta from sewers or septic tanks by hand is banned across the country.

In view of this, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap issued a warning in November 2022 to all public, private and commercial establishments against manual scavenging. He also warned that a fine of Rs 15 lakh would be imposed on persons in case of loss of life during such acts. However, several individuals and institutions in the city continue to engage humans to clean septic tanks and sewers.

