Rescheduled practical exams dates for class 11, 12 raises concern among students, parents

TIRUCHY: The Directorate of Government Examinations rescheduling the dates for practical examination for Classes 11 and 12 to March 1-9 following widespread opposition appears to have hardly allayed the concerns of students being left with little preparation time for the main subject papers. The practical exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 7 to March 10.

This drew opposition from students and parents alike as this would have left the former with little time to prepare for the Class 12 board exams which are scheduled to be held from March 13 for state board schools. The board exams for Class 11 students are scheduled to begin on March 14.

A Class 12 student in a government school said the last 10 days before the board examination is crucial for subject preparation.

Conducting practical exams then would hamper preparation, the student added. S Hemalatha, a teacher at a government school in Tiruvannamalai, said, "Usually the exams would be held in February, providing some time for students to prepare for the practical exams and then completely focus on the theory papers whose examination would take place in the succeeding month."

G Selvalakshmi, the parent of a Class 12 student, pointed out that the fewer days’ gap between practical and theoretical examinations could leave students in panic and affect their preparation for the latter.

"When a student is given a slot on the last day of the practical exam schedule i.e. March 9, he/she would be left with only three days in between to prepare for the main exams whereas the student attending practicals on March 1 or March 2 would be left with more time," she added.

While advancing the exam dates has provided small relief it would have been better if it was scheduled for the second week of February as is the norm, Selvalakshmi also said.

