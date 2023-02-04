Home States Tamil Nadu

Service tax: Madras High Court dismisses pleas of AR Rahman, GV Prakash Kumar

The court also dismissed another petition by a hotel management institute on the same issue.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by music composers AR Rahman, GV Prakash Kumar and Santhosh Narayanan challenging the notices issued for proposing service tax. The court also dismissed another petition by a hotel management institute on the same issue.

Despite dismissing the petitions, Justice Anita Sumanth allowed Rahman, Santhosh Narayanan and the Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management to approach the appellate authority by way of statutory appeal.

“Such appeals, if filed within four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, shall be entertained by the authority without referent to limitation (delay) but subject to all other statutory compliances,” she said in the order.

She also permitted Prakash Kumar to file a response to the show cause notice within four weeks and take matters forward following the law since the challenge was ‘far too premature’. The composers challenged the order-in-original and show cause notice issued by the Commissioner of CGST and the GST Intelligence relating to liability to service tax under the Finance Act 1994 for transfer of copyright in musical work.

For AR Rahman, the notice proposed a levy of service tax between April 2013 to June 2017 asserting he was not the owner of the musical work. Prakash Kumar was told to pay tax for allegedly suppressing various receipts and failing to remit the tax while Santhosh Narayanan challenged the order-in-original issued in August 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rahman Madras High Court
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp