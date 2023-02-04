Service tax: Madras High Court dismisses pleas of AR Rahman, GV Prakash Kumar

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by music composers AR Rahman, GV Prakash Kumar and Santhosh Narayanan challenging the notices issued for proposing service tax. The court also dismissed another petition by a hotel management institute on the same issue.

Despite dismissing the petitions, Justice Anita Sumanth allowed Rahman, Santhosh Narayanan and the Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management to approach the appellate authority by way of statutory appeal.

“Such appeals, if filed within four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, shall be entertained by the authority without referent to limitation (delay) but subject to all other statutory compliances,” she said in the order.

She also permitted Prakash Kumar to file a response to the show cause notice within four weeks and take matters forward following the law since the challenge was ‘far too premature’. The composers challenged the order-in-original and show cause notice issued by the Commissioner of CGST and the GST Intelligence relating to liability to service tax under the Finance Act 1994 for transfer of copyright in musical work.

For AR Rahman, the notice proposed a levy of service tax between April 2013 to June 2017 asserting he was not the owner of the musical work. Prakash Kumar was told to pay tax for allegedly suppressing various receipts and failing to remit the tax while Santhosh Narayanan challenged the order-in-original issued in August 2022.

