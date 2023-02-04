Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Four women killed in stampede during distribution of tokens for free dhoti, sarees

Police said that no permission was given to hold the event.

(Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Four women were killed in a stampede at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Saturday during the distribution of tokens for free dhoti and sarees ahead of Thaipusam. Several others were reported injured.

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. Ahead of Thaipusam which falls on Sunday, an individual had organised distrubition of tokens for free dhoti and sarees at a local temple. A large number of people had gathered to collect the tokens. The rush triggered a stampede in which four women were killed. 

The deceased have been identified as Valliammal (60), Rajathi (62), Nagammal (60) and Mallika (70). Several others were hospitalised with injuries.

Police said that no permission was given to hold the event.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims' families.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have ordered to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the four elderly women who died in the stampede from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," Stalin said.

Ayyappan, who distributed tokens near the Vaniyambadi vegetable market ahead of the annual festival at a local temple, has been arrested by the police.

(With inputs from PTI)

