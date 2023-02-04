Tamil Nadu: Youth, minor girl talking near track die after train knocks them down in Sulur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two teenagers from different communities died after being hit by a speeding train near Sulur on Thursday night. Police claim it was an accident and that the two were talking close to the track and failed to notice the train.

The deceased were identified as a class 10 girl (16) from Rasipuram near Sulur and S Ajay (19) of Sulur who was studying BBA. Police said the two became friends a few months ago. On Thursday night, Ajay came with a friend Rasipuram to meet the girl.

Around 8.30 pm, the two were talking near the railway track, and Ajay’s friend waited a few metres away. As Ajay did not return even after 30 minutes, his friend went to check on them and found the two dead along the track. He alerted locals who informed Sulur police. The police team rushed to the spot and sent the dead bodies to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

Sulur police who registered the case under section 174 CrPC (Accidental death) began an investigation. Coimbatore District (Rural) police deployed personnel at the victims’ residences as they belong to different communities. Investigation revealed that the two were hit by the Uday express coming from Bengaluru to the city.

Police said the two were unaware of the arrival of the train behind them and were pulled into the track by the speed of the passing train. Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan did not rule out suicide but quoted an eye witness as saying that the two were hit and dragged by the train.

“Despite there being no issues on a communal angle, we have deployed police personnel to avoid tension,” he added.

