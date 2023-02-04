Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt releases Rs 18.4 crore to impart self-defence training for girl students

The integrated school education department has released Rs 184 crore to train girl students in Classes 6-8, studying in government schools, in self-defence techniques.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

self-defence training

For representational purposes

By Subashini Vijayakumar and N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE:  The integrated school education department has released Rs 18.4 crore to train girl students in Classes 6-8, studying in government schools, in self-defence techniques. Training in karate, judo and taekwondo should be imparted twice a week, said a circular from the office of the director of the integrated school education department.

The self-defence training is part of the Atma Raksha Prashikshan Scheme of the central government.

A total of 6,744 middle schools and 5,519 high and higher secondary schools in the state will be given Rs 5,000 per month for three months to pay the instructors and also provide snacks for the students. 

The circular said girls staying in hostels should be given priority and classes should not have more than 100 students. “The classes should also include how daily-use objects like key chains, dupattas, bags, pens, pencils and notebooks can be used for self-defence. Women trainers should be given priority,” added the circular.

The members of the school management committees should inspect the classes once a month while other officials from the department including assistant project officers and block resource teacher educators will also conduct routine inspections.

However, teachers and headmasters are not happy with the timing of the fund allocation. They claim it is too late as it will be difficult to complete the classes by March. “The circular states three months of classes should be completed by March. While January is already over, we are thinking of increasing the number of classes per week so there is a chance of completing it within March. 

The amount, Rs 5,000 per school, will not be enough to pay the instructors and also provide snacks to the students. Separate funds should be provided for the snacks,” said a headmaster on condition of anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self-defence training Atma Raksha Prashikshan Scheme
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp