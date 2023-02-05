Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode East bypolls: Flurry of demands from traders meet Cong, AIADMK nominees

Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District (FATIA) organised a meeting with the candidates of the Erode East bypolls in the hall of the federation on Saturday.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK alliance candidate holding a discussion with industry heads in Erode on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District (FATIA) organised a meeting with the candidates of the Erode East bypolls in the hall of the federation on Saturday.

According to sources, DMK alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan met the members of the federation first and sought their support for the upcoming elections. Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, S Muthusamy, V Senthil Balaji, TM Anbarasan, KR Periyakaruppan, V Meyyanathan and others were also present.

Following them, AIADMK candidate from the EPS camp KS Thennarasu met with the members and sought their support, during which former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, KC Karuppannan, P Thangamani, KV Ramalingam and others were present.

VK Rajamanickam, president of FATIA, said, “Through this event, we met present and former ministers and discussed our demands with them. In particular, we demanded them to take steps to divert treated sewage from dye and laundry factories into the sea. We also demanded that the road leading into the city from the PS Park area should be converted into an 80-feet road.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode East bypolls Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp