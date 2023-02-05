Erode East bypolls: Flurry of demands from traders meet Cong, AIADMK nominees

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District (FATIA) organised a meeting with the candidates of the Erode East bypolls in the hall of the federation on Saturday.

According to sources, DMK alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan met the members of the federation first and sought their support for the upcoming elections. Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, S Muthusamy, V Senthil Balaji, TM Anbarasan, KR Periyakaruppan, V Meyyanathan and others were also present.

Following them, AIADMK candidate from the EPS camp KS Thennarasu met with the members and sought their support, during which former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, KC Karuppannan, P Thangamani, KV Ramalingam and others were present.

VK Rajamanickam, president of FATIA, said, “Through this event, we met present and former ministers and discussed our demands with them. In particular, we demanded them to take steps to divert treated sewage from dye and laundry factories into the sea. We also demanded that the road leading into the city from the PS Park area should be converted into an 80-feet road.”

