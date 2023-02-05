Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmer representatives request TN CM to visit affected areas as crop damages mount

The heavy rains continued to take a toll on standing crops in the coastal delta for the third day, leaving farmers distraught.

Farmers displaying crops damaged due to incessant rains from fields near Nagapattinam. Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As unseasonal rains continue in the coastal delta and impacts Samba crops in their harvest stage, farmer representatives requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to visit the affected areas and provide relief and insurance. The heavy rains continued to take a toll on standing crops in the coastal delta for the third day, leaving farmers distraught. The farmers said they were losing hope to salvage the crops for harvest, and have started to demand relief. PR Pandiyan, general secretary of Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam said, "Around five lakh acres (over 2 lakh hectares) of Samba crop in the delta region, which are about to be reaped, are in ruins over continued rains.

The CM should visit the affected areas, inspect losses, instruct detailed surveys and provide the farmers with relief of Rs 35,000 per acre under disaster response funds. He should urge crop insurance agencies to conduct experiments again and provide relief." With heavy rains hindering the reaping, paddy crops have begun to rot in areas where the floodwaters took time to drain, especially in low-lying and drain areas. Adding to the existing woes were the difficulty in availing sunlight, farm machinery and farmworkers to reap the crops.

SR Tamil Selvan, a farmer-representative from Nagapattinam said, "The continued rains have pushed the crops beyond the point of reaping and into losses. We demand relief for the losses."

There is growing anxiety among farmers across the delta districts, who have sought inspection of their fields where crops like pulses, cotton and groundnuts were being cultivated and were affected due to unseasonal rains. MR Subramaniyan, a farmer-representative from Vedaranyam said, "The CM should also direct the ministers and senior officials to visit the affected areas immediately and notify him about the impact ahead of his visit."

The pulses which are cultivated entirely in fields or as intercrops have also become collateral damage in coastal delta districts, resulting in additional amount of losses to farmers. Farmers have demanded that they be surveyed separately, and adequate relief be provided. J Akhandarao, joint director of the district agriculture department, said, "We will begin detailed surveys of losses soon and recommend for relief under the disaster response funds."

