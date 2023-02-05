In a first, Tiruchy city to get park putting disabled first

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As part of its efforts for inclusive development, the city corporation is mulling over what is a first-of-its-kind park focusing on “all sections” of the disabled. While officials point out that the various facilities in the recreational space are yet to be decided upon, they said that the park is likely to come up at Race Course Road. “We are considering various designs and facilities that have to be included in the park. Our team is also in touch with experts on the matter.

This would be the first such facility in the city," a senior corporation official said. On the park, a corporation engineer said, “We are consulting several experts to come up with the best facilities catering to all sections of the disabled and those children visiting the park. Once the design and facilities are finalised we would present them before higher officials."

Pointing to the plan coming at a time when the civic body is struggling with maintenance of the 300-odd parks in the city owing to ‘fund crunch’, residents suggested that the corporation consider the possibility of converting one of the existing parks into the recreational space inclusive of the disabled.

V Sundaravel, a senior citizen residing in Anna Nagar, said, “It is an impressive concept but as we already have so many parks, the corporation can consider modifying one of its huge parks at prime locations for the purpose.

The existing science park in Anna Nagar Link Road can be considered. They can shift some of the equipment there to the new science park in Srirangam.” When enquired, officials said that all such options would be explored to implement the project in the best possible way.

TIRUCHY: As part of its efforts for inclusive development, the city corporation is mulling over what is a first-of-its-kind park focusing on “all sections” of the disabled. While officials point out that the various facilities in the recreational space are yet to be decided upon, they said that the park is likely to come up at Race Course Road. “We are considering various designs and facilities that have to be included in the park. Our team is also in touch with experts on the matter. This would be the first such facility in the city," a senior corporation official said. On the park, a corporation engineer said, “We are consulting several experts to come up with the best facilities catering to all sections of the disabled and those children visiting the park. Once the design and facilities are finalised we would present them before higher officials." Pointing to the plan coming at a time when the civic body is struggling with maintenance of the 300-odd parks in the city owing to ‘fund crunch’, residents suggested that the corporation consider the possibility of converting one of the existing parks into the recreational space inclusive of the disabled. V Sundaravel, a senior citizen residing in Anna Nagar, said, “It is an impressive concept but as we already have so many parks, the corporation can consider modifying one of its huge parks at prime locations for the purpose. The existing science park in Anna Nagar Link Road can be considered. They can shift some of the equipment there to the new science park in Srirangam.” When enquired, officials said that all such options would be explored to implement the project in the best possible way.