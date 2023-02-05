Inspired by films, TN youth attempts to rob bank, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old diploma student was arrested in Tirupur on Saturday for attempting to rob a bank after getting inspired by the latest movie, Thunivu. The arrested was identified as J Suresh (18) from Gandhi Nagar at Alangiyam and he was studying in a private polytechnic college in the district.

As per police, the incident took place at a branch of Canara bank in Alangiyam near Dharapuram on Saturday. A youth, wearing a hijab, face mask and gloves entered the bank around 1 pm. He threatened the staff and customers with a gun, knife and a fake time bomb and asked everyone to cooperate with his robbery. However, the bank staff pressed the siren and the Alangiyam police rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, when the youth tried to pick up a fallen knife from the floor, the customers assaulted him with a fire extinguisher and took him into their custody. Later, he was handed over to the police. He suffered a head injury after he was assaulted by the customers and was admitted to the Dharapuram government hospital. His condition is stable, said police.

The investigation revealed that Suresh had purchased the hijab, toy gun, and face mask online and attempted the robbery after getting inspired by the films, Thunivu and Gorilla, said police.

Based on the complaint from the bank manager, police registered a case against him under section 393 and 448 of the IPC. He will be produced before the judicial magistrate court and will be remanded in judicial custody, police added.

