Madras HC confirms life sentence of suspended policeman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the conviction and sentence of the trial court against a suspended police constable in connection with the murder case of his cousin.



The Bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan passed the orders in a criminal appeal filed by the petitioner A Satheeshkumar of Madurai city challenging the order of IV additional district and sessions court in Madurai.



Satheeshkumar's grandmother Marmimuthammal was living with one of her three daughters Bharathi Devi and relied on her husband's pension and supported her daughter and her family. This led to a dispute between Marimuthammal and her two other daughters Soundaravalli and Chandra. Soundaravalli sought a share in the pension amount. In the heat of an argument, Devi's son, Satheeshkumar, then a police constable, shot Soundaravalli to death. Since then he was placed under suspension.



At the time, the case was pending in court. He also murdered Kavitha and severely injured Anitha, who were both daughters of Chandra. Tallakulam police registered a case under 294 (b), 302, and 307 IPC sections. The trial court in 2013 found him guilty under 302 IPC in the death of Kavitha, 324 IPC for physically hurting Anitha, and 294 (b) IPC for abusing Anitha and Kavitha and sentenced him to life term. All evidence based on a holistic analysis points to Satheeshkumar as the sole perpetrator of the crime.



"The minor discrepancies in the evidence on prosecution witnesses were ignored by the trial Court because the delay in cross-examination of the witnesses after their chief examination was attributed as the reason for the discrepancies. The HC is in concurrence with the said view of the trial Court and finds no reason to interfere with the well-considered judgment holding the accused guilty of the offence under Sections 294(b), 324, and 302 IPC", the court said while dismissing the appeal by the appellant.

