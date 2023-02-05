Madras HC confirms life sentence of suspended policeman

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the conviction and sentence of the trial court against a suspended police constable in connection with the murder case of his cousin.
The Bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan passed the orders in a criminal appeal filed by the petitioner A Satheeshkumar of Madurai city challenging the order of IV additional district and sessions court in Madurai.
Satheeshkumar's grandmother Marmimuthammal was living with one of her three daughters Bharathi Devi and relied on her husband's pension and supported her daughter and her family. This led to a dispute between Marimuthammal and her two other daughters Soundaravalli and Chandra. Soundaravalli sought a share in the pension amount. In the heat of an argument, Devi's son, Satheeshkumar, then a police constable, shot Soundaravalli to death. Since then he was placed under suspension.
At the time, the case was pending in court. He also murdered Kavitha and severely injured Anitha, who were both daughters of Chandra. Tallakulam police registered a case under 294 (b), 302, and 307 IPC sections. The trial court in 2013 found him guilty under 302 IPC in the death of Kavitha, 324 IPC for physically hurting Anitha, and 294 (b) IPC for abusing Anitha and Kavitha and sentenced him to life term. All evidence based on a holistic analysis points to Satheeshkumar as the sole perpetrator of the crime.
"The minor discrepancies in the evidence on prosecution witnesses were ignored by the trial Court because the delay in cross-examination of the witnesses after their chief examination was attributed as the reason for the discrepancies. The HC is in concurrence with the said view of the trial Court and finds no reason to interfere with the well-considered judgment holding the accused guilty of the offence under Sections 294(b), 324, and 302 IPC", the court said while dismissing the appeal by the appellant.
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the conviction and sentence of the trial court against a suspended police constable in connection with the murder case of his cousin.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
INTERVIEW | Tripura polls 2023: CM Manik Saha predicts BJP sweep, ‘Bamgress’ rout
Iraqis protest after father strangles 22-year-old YouTuber daughter to death
US threatened to bomb Pakistan 'back to the Stone Age' after 9/11 terror attacks: Musharraf
Delhi Riots 2020: HC to hear on Monday Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in UAPA case
Five families evacuated after house develops cracks in Jammu and Kashmir
'Faith healer' booked in Madhya Pradesh after two babies branded with hot iron die