TN man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for dowry harassment

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Srivilliputhur Mahila court sentenced a 36-year-old man from Rajapalayam to 10 years of imprisonment.

According to the sources, K Ganeshram married Sinduja (21) in 2013 after they fell in love. After marriage, he along with his parents and relatives used to constantly harass her for dowry. "In April 2014, Ganeshram, along with his parents and relatives, physically assaulted Sindhuja and sent her to her parent's house demanding a dowry of 31 sovereigns of gold and Rs 3 lakh. Later, Sindhuja's parents assured Ganeshram that they would give him the demanded dowry soon and sent Sindhuja back to his house," sources said adding that Ganeshram tortured Sindhuja again in May and sent her to her house with the same demand.

"However, her parents consoled Sindhuja and sent her back with the same assurance. But the next day, Sindhuja died by suicide.

Based on the incident, a case was registered against six persons, including Ganeshram, his father, and his mother under section 306, 304 (B) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of the Harassment of Women Act. Following the conviction on Friday, the court imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the accused. Sindhuja had a one-month-old baby at the time of her death.

