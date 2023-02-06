Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University to stop courses with low enrolment

Anna University has decided to shut down at least ten courses in 13 constituent colleges due to consistent low enrolment numbers.

Published: 06th February 2023

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Anna University has decided to shut down at least ten courses in 13 constituent colleges due to consistent low enrolment numbers. “A team was formed to identify the courses which hardly have any takers in the constituent colleges.

Instead of operating the courses for only a handful of students, it has been decided to close them down to save resources,” said R Velraj, V-C of the varsity. Low enrolment numbers will affect student morale and reduce their exposure, said a senior faculty member of the university. The varsity is contemplating on merging constituent colleges or converting them into skill development institutions.

In the last four years, apart from the constituent college in Kanchipuram, all other colleges have consistently reported poor enrolment figures, going as low as 22%. However, faculty members have alleged institutional neglect to be the reason behind such low numbers. “Adequate faculty members were never appointed. Hardly any measure was taken to upgrade the infrastructure of these colleges,” said a faculty member from one of the constituent colleges.

Consistently dropping
