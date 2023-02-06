Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP solely responsible for commotion inside AIADMK: MDMK

The state government has to create a new law for banning the manufacture and sale of the products if needed.

Durai Vaiko

MDMK state headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP is the sole reason for the split and confusion in AIADMK, said MDMK state headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko recently. He said the party, started by late chief minister MG Ramachandran, has to realise the issues prevailing in the party are due to BJP. 

"The state government should file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order of setting aside the 2018-notification issued by the food safety commissioner banning the manufacture and sale of gutkha and paan masala.

The state government has to create a new law for banning the manufacture and sale of the products if needed. Shop owners also have the responsibility to avoid selling these products," said Durai Vaiko, adding that TNCC candidate EVKS Elangovan would win the Erode East bypoll. Earlier in the day, he paid floral tribute to King Thirumalai Nayakar during his birth anniversary.

