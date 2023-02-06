CM MK Stalin to declare scheme for monthly billing system, says power minister in Erode 

By Express News Service

ERODE: Hinting at implementing monthly billing system of power consumption, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji said the plan will be implemented with a few riders and Chief Minister MK Stalin would announce the scheme soon. He announced this to media persons while campaigning in Erode on Sunday.

Expressing confidence that Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan would secure an easy victory, he said, “Bad roads in Erode are not an issue. The problem has been there for years. The work will be done after the by-election. Erode has a large number of weavers. Steps have been taken to increase free electricity for power looms from 750 units to 1000 units. For handlooms, it will be increased from 200 units to 300 units. It will come into effect soon.”

He added, “It is the media that says Kongu region is AIADMK’s stronghold but people don’t say it. How many municipal corporations did AIADMK win in the last local-body elections. Kongu region is no longer AIADMK’s stronghold, it has become the DMK’s bastion. The by poll result will prove it.”

Minister for rural industries TM Anbarasan, who undertook a door-to-door campaign, said, “A sum of `320 crore has been allocated for the development of Erode district.We will definitely have huge success. All issues will be resolved within six months after the bypoll.”

