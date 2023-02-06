Construct additional platforms in Nagercoil Town station: MLA

Home States Tamil Nadu

Colachel MLA JG Prince has urged railway authorities to construct additional platforms at Nagercoil Town railway station.

By Express News Service

In a letter, he said, "For the free movement of trains in the busy Nagercoil-Trivandrum line section, and improve the punctuality of existing  trains and reduce congestion of Nagercoil Town station, kindly consider the construction of two more platforms at Nagercoil Town Railway station, Kulitturai and Eraniel railway stations." He said 1A platform in Nagercoil station was linked only to the Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram line to facilitate trains coming from the Thiruvananthapuram side.

 "We had requested officials to link 1A Platform with the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli line as it would facilitate trains coming from the Tirunelveli side also," he added.

