Contractor booked for employing manual scavenging

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police registered a case against the contractor of the public toilet situated at Thiruvalluvar bus stand in Gandhipuram for engaging in manual scavenging. The contractor had deployed a elderly person to clean the septic tank with bare hands on Friday. TNIE carried the news on Saturday, following which police booked a case and are on the lookout for the contractor who has gone into hiding.

Following orders by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North) G Chandeesh, Kattoor police booked a case P Panjavarnam of Sowdarpatty in Madurai under Sections 5 (1) (b) and 8 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2012.

The DCP said, “Based on the new report published by TNIE, we inquired about the issue with the state express transport corporation (SETC) authorities. Following that, SETC Kavundampalayam branch manager A Mohammed Jaffer lodged a complaint with us and a case was booked. The suspect is absconding.”

He added the police will hold talks with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders, asking them to work together to eradicate the manual scavenging at the root level.

Further, the DCP said they have strengthened the patrolling in North Coimbatore to prevent crime.

The development comes after TNIE highlighted how the area turns unsafe after dark through the report. “Kovai underpass turns safe haven for miscreants” published on January 29. “Following the news, police intensified their surveillance in night hours and on Saturday night, they arrested two transgenders for engaging in sexual activities in an open place,” he added.

COIMBATORE: Police registered a case against the contractor of the public toilet situated at Thiruvalluvar bus stand in Gandhipuram for engaging in manual scavenging. The contractor had deployed a elderly person to clean the septic tank with bare hands on Friday. TNIE carried the news on Saturday, following which police booked a case and are on the lookout for the contractor who has gone into hiding. Following orders by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North) G Chandeesh, Kattoor police booked a case P Panjavarnam of Sowdarpatty in Madurai under Sections 5 (1) (b) and 8 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2012. The DCP said, “Based on the new report published by TNIE, we inquired about the issue with the state express transport corporation (SETC) authorities. Following that, SETC Kavundampalayam branch manager A Mohammed Jaffer lodged a complaint with us and a case was booked. The suspect is absconding.” He added the police will hold talks with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders, asking them to work together to eradicate the manual scavenging at the root level. Further, the DCP said they have strengthened the patrolling in North Coimbatore to prevent crime. The development comes after TNIE highlighted how the area turns unsafe after dark through the report. “Kovai underpass turns safe haven for miscreants” published on January 29. “Following the news, police intensified their surveillance in night hours and on Saturday night, they arrested two transgenders for engaging in sexual activities in an open place,” he added.