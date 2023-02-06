Correspondent, wife & principal held for minor girls’ sexual harassment

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A government-aided school correspondent, his wife, and the school principal have been arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing three Class 12 girls. “More than 500 girls study in this particular school.

Correspondent Kutubuddin Najib was sexually harassing some Class 12 girls in recent days. His wife Mohideen Fathima and the school principal Kadharammal rejected the girls’ complaint. On Saturday, the survivors narrated the incident to their friends, who staged a sit-in protest against the correspondent on the school premises.

Their parents and some Muslim organisations also joined them in demanding the arrest of the accused. DCP Seenivasan, Palayamkottai tahsildar Anandha Prakash and officials of the school education department held talks with the protesters,” said sources. A team led by police inspector Muthulakshmi arrested the three persons. “Students who are facing harassment should immediately inform their parents and police without any hesitation,” said Seenivasan.

Protest leads to arrest

On Saturday, the survivors narrated the incident to their friends, who soon staged a sit-in protest against the correspondent on school premises. Subsequently, the trio was arrested.

TIRUNELVELI: A government-aided school correspondent, his wife, and the school principal have been arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing three Class 12 girls. “More than 500 girls study in this particular school. Correspondent Kutubuddin Najib was sexually harassing some Class 12 girls in recent days. His wife Mohideen Fathima and the school principal Kadharammal rejected the girls’ complaint. On Saturday, the survivors narrated the incident to their friends, who staged a sit-in protest against the correspondent on the school premises. Their parents and some Muslim organisations also joined them in demanding the arrest of the accused. DCP Seenivasan, Palayamkottai tahsildar Anandha Prakash and officials of the school education department held talks with the protesters,” said sources. A team led by police inspector Muthulakshmi arrested the three persons. “Students who are facing harassment should immediately inform their parents and police without any hesitation,” said Seenivasan. Protest leads to arrest On Saturday, the survivors narrated the incident to their friends, who soon staged a sit-in protest against the correspondent on school premises. Subsequently, the trio was arrested.