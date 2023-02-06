Electricity minister is a chameleon, says AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Calling Minister for Energy Department V Senthil Balaji a 'chameleon', former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju on Sunday said he would always change his colours.

Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of Thirumalai Nayakar, the AIADMK leader said Senthil Balaji used to blame DMK leaders and oppose the family dynasty, but now he has started to praise them.

"DMK has failed to fulfil the promises mentioned in their election manifesto, hence AIADMK would win the Erode East bypoll," he added.

Earlier in the day, former minister Kadambur C Raju requested the state government to erect a bronze statue for Thirumalai Nayakar.

MADURAI: Calling Minister for Energy Department V Senthil Balaji a 'chameleon', former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju on Sunday said he would always change his colours. Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of Thirumalai Nayakar, the AIADMK leader said Senthil Balaji used to blame DMK leaders and oppose the family dynasty, but now he has started to praise them. "DMK has failed to fulfil the promises mentioned in their election manifesto, hence AIADMK would win the Erode East bypoll," he added. Earlier in the day, former minister Kadambur C Raju requested the state government to erect a bronze statue for Thirumalai Nayakar.